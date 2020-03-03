Coronavirus; Ministry of Education Denies Intention to Close Schools

A fake image of the front page of a Moroccan local news outlet claimed the ministry of education is planning to shut down schools amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

Rabat – The Ministry of Education denied any intention to close schools after the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Morocco.

An edited photo of the front page of Moroccan news outlet Hespress showing false information about the ministry’s decision went viral on social media.

The photo says that the ministry announced the shut down of Moroccan schools starting Wednesday. The photo comes a few hours after the Ministry of Health announced the first case of the epidemic on Tuesday.

The ministry of education called on people to not share “this kind of fake news.”

The ministry also urged citizens to verify the information and to contact relevant services before sharing such content.

Read Also: Morocco Arrests 2 New Suspects For Spreading Coronavirus Rumors

Hespress also condemned the fake news and the use of its name to spread such rumors on social media.

“The online newspaper, Hespress, alerts readers that its press materials are available on its pages with clear links,” the news outlet wrote. The media outlet also said it has the right to take legal action against people exploiting its name to “commit the crime of promoting lies.”

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in China and other countries, several people have shared unfounded rumors about the outbreak of the virus and deaths from the virus in Morocco.

Moroccan police arrested the suspects for sharing rumors that create panic.