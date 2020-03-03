Juventus FC Players in Quarantine for Suspected Coronavirus Case

After the Juventus players faced U.S. Pianese on the pitch, three players from the opposing team tested positive for the virus.

Rabat – FC Juventus has suspended training sessions and put their under 23 players in quarantine after a game against U.S. Pianese. Three of the U.S. Pianese players tested COVID-19 positive.

The game took place on February 23 as part of the Italian league C series.

The Italian club took the decision on February 29 and asked their players to remain home until the 8th of March.

No FC Juventus players have shown any symptoms of the COVID-19 so far.

Many public events have been suspended in Italy, including the Venice Carnival and some Series A football games.

Between Friday, February 21, and Monday evening, February 24 alone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Italy rose from three to 229.

At the time of writing 52 people in Italy have died from the virus, and the number of cases has risen above 2,000.

The major hit areas in Italy included the region of Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Bergamo and Milan.

“The contagiousness of this virus is very strong and pretty virulent,” Lombardy’s health chief Giulio Gallera said.

“We are asking basically that everyone who has come from areas stricken by the epidemic to remain under a mandatory house stay,” Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza said at a press conference on February 22.