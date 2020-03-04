Motorist Dies in Casablanca Tramway Accident

Fatal accidents involving the tram, motorists, and pedestrians are unfortunately not unheard of.

Rabat – A motorist died in Casablanca this morning after colliding with a tramcar.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:30 am between Line 1 stations Hay Raja and Ibn Tachfine.

⚠️ T1 : ATTENTION : trafic momentanément interrompu sur la ligne T1

Vers 5h30, un véhicule roulant sur la plate-forme du… Posted by Casa Tramway on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Local police and civil protection services quickly arrived at the scene. The motorist was immediately transported to the nearest hospital where he died of his injuries.

RATP Dev Casablanca, the company managing tramways in Morocco’s economic capital, expressed their sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased motorist.

No one on board the tram sustained injuries.

A man in his seventies died on October 21, 2019, between the same stations in Casablanca after a tram hit him as he crossed the tracks.

On February 13, 2019, a cyclist died after colliding with the tram near the Laayoune City station in Casablanca.

In July of the same year, a man riding a bike died after getting stuck between two trams traveling in opposite directions.

Nine years since the launch of tramway systems in Morocco, many people are still unaware of the danger crossing the rails without looking or not letting trams have their priority.