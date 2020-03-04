Coronavirus Morocco's Interior Ministry Warns Against Fake News

Moroccan police have arrested several people for spreading fake content about the outbreak of coronavirus.

Rabat – The Ministry of Interior in Morocco called on citizens to stay alert to counter fake news concerning the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ministry said in a press release that certain accounts on social networks and messaging applications are publishing false information about the new coronavirus, claiming it comes from official institutions.

The ministry calls on citizens to “stay vigilant in the face of the dissemination false and fictitious information attributed to official parties through new technology techniques.”

The interior office warned that any information from official institutions will come in formal press releases from the relevant parties.

“All legal steps will be taken by the relevant authorities to identify those involved in sharing these allegations and lies,” the statement said.

Morocco’s government has been warning against spreading rumors that create panic and fear among citizens since the outbreak of the virus.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani warned that such rumors are irresponsible and dangerous.

Morocco has confirmed only one case of coronavirus. Health authorities vowed to continue to share updates about the outbreak via official channels. Citizens and news outlets are asked to call relevant authorities to make sure information is correct before publicizing it.

Moroccan police recently arrested several people for sharing rumors about the outbreak of coronavirus. The latest arrest was on Monday, when security services arrested two people for filming a video in which they claim they came from a European country and have contracted the virus.