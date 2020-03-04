ICESCO Pledges $ 200,000 for Coronavirus Vaccine Development

The fund is part of the organization’s approach to promoting humanitarian aid.

Rabat – The Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) announced its decision to donate $200,000 to scientists who find an “effective” cure for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The general director of the organization, Salim Al Malik, announced the initiative, emphasizing that the decision reflects’ ICESCO’s awareness of “the serious repercussions of this virus, threatening to become a global pandemic with serious impact on the world socio-economic situation.”

Al Malik said the prize is part of ICESCO’s new vision to strengthen the need to “adopt applied scientific research as a tool to find appropriate solutions” to challenge the epidemic.

All governments and relevant organizations need to “assume their roles and intensify their efforts to counter the spread of this dangerous virus,” ICESCO stressed.

The organization also expressed solidarity and sympathy for the families of the patients “who lost their lives to this virus.”

The coronavirus first appeared in China in December 2019. The Chinese government announced 119 new cases on Wednesday, along with 38 deaths. The number, according to Washington Post is the lowest figure since January 20.

China remains on the top of the list when it comes to the number of deaths (2,945) and infections (more than 80,000) from the virus.

More than 77 countries have announced cases of coronavirus, including Morocco.

On Monday, Morocco confirmed a case of a Moroccan residing in Italy. The man brought the virus to Morocco. On his way back to the country, he made contact with more than 104, in addition to his family.

The Moroccan Health Ministry announced that it is monitoring all people that the man made contact with the patient, especially those at risk. People suspected to have been infected are currently in quarantine.