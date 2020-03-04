2,476 Coronavirus Cases Test Positive in Gulf Countries

Gulf countries are sharing restricted preventive measures in the face of a growing number of COVID-19 diagnoses.

Rabat – Gulf countries have started strengthening measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after thousands of cases tested positive.

The outbreak continues to expand in the Middle East and Gulf regions.

Al Jazeera reported that 2,476 coronavirus cases tested positive in Gulf countries.

Qatar announced on Tuesday the number of cases confirmed had reached eight, while in Saudi Arabia one case was reported on Monday.

The kingdom suspended the Umrah pilgrimage and has introduced entry restrictions for Gulf citizens due to mounting concerns.

The decision comes after several Gulf countries, including Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and, Oman confirmed a fast-growing number of cases.

The UAE yesterday confirmed six new cases, bringing the total reported in the country to 27.

The Emirati government announced schools across the country will close for a month to prevent further infections.

On Monday, Bahrain announced six new cases, bringing the total number to more than 47 infections.

Read Also: What You Should Know About Coronavirus Outbreak in Morocco

Oman on Tuesday confirmed six new cases, bringing the total number to 12.

The Kuwaiti government confirmed 56 cases as of March 2, the majority of them came from Iran, where 2,336 contracted the virus as of Tuesday. Iran also confirmed 77 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Despite the increase of cases in Gulf countries, China remains on the top of the list in terms of deaths and infections. More than 80,000 people in China are suffering from the virus, while the number of deaths exceeded 2,900.

The World Health Organization (WHO) last week urged quick intervention to stop the spread of the virus.

WHO’s leader Tedros Ghebreyesus said the epidemic has reached a “decisive point,” suggesting “pandemic potential.”

The head of the health organization warned that, at this sensitive time, it is important to fight fear and to take actions to “prevent infection and save lives now.”

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) announced its decision to donate $200,000 to scientists who find an “effective” cure for coronavirus (COVID-19).

It also asked for a shared responsibility to intervene to stop the epidemic that killed thousands of lives globally.