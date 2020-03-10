Morocco’s DGSN Makes 2 Arrests in Errachidia Drug Bust

Security services at the scene found 375 kilograms of cannabis resin.

Rabat – The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) arrested two men in the city of Errachidia, south-eastern Morocco, on March 8.

DGSN arrested the two individuals after receiving information from the General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance (DGST) about the suspects’ involvement in a drug possession and trafficking case.

Police officers stopped the suspects in a car at a checkpoint in Goulmima, 60 kilometers from Errachidia.

Security services at the scene found 375 kilograms of cannabis resin, two forged license plates, and a sum of money in the suspects’ car.

The suspects are in police custody pending the investigation, according to a DGSN statement.

Moroccan police operations often seize cannabis resin and foil national and international drug trafficking operations.

Most recently, on March 9, judicial police in Tangier seized one ton and 150 kilograms of cannabis resin from a fishing boat docked at the Tangier Med Port.

On February 22, in an operation similar to Errachidia’s, Moroccan police seized around 586 kilograms of cannabis resin from a truck in the southern city of Agadir. Police arrested the truck driver, who was planning to smuggle the drugs out of Morocco.

Thanks to information from the DGST, Moroccan police in Nador aborted a large international drug-smuggling operation and seized a total of 12 tons and 800 kilograms of cannabis resin on February 19.

Cannabis remains one of the most commonly used drugs in Morocco.

DGSN’s 2019 annual report shows that police seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives, making Morocco one of the countries in Africa with the highest rate of cannabis and cannabis resin seizures.