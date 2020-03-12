UEFA is considering suspending the Champions League and Europa League as the coronavirus pandemic forces authorities worldwide to take measures.

Moscow – UEFA has called for a meeting with European Football Stakeholders amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On their website, UEFA announced that they will hold a videoconference on Tuesday, March 17 with representatives of its 55 member associations to discuss the future status of all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.

UEFA is expected to announce any potential decisions following the meetings.

Several Europa League matches are already scheduled to be played behind closed doors and yesterday’s Champions League match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund was also played behind closed doors.

UEFA is set to suspend the Champions League and Europa League, according to reports from Spanish media. The reports coincide with the news of Real Madrid imposing a quarantine and Juventus player Daniele Rugani testing positive for coronavirus.

Real Madrid went into quarantine today, March 12, after a player on their basketball team tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spanish club announced in an official statement on their website that the quarantine has been imposed with immediate effect and applies to their basketball and football first teams.

The football team has as of yet no confirmed cases, but the decision was taken on the basis that the players have been exposed to the risk of contracting the virus since the basketball section shares facilities with the football squad.

Members of the club are expected to be quarantined for the next 15 days. The club also recommended staff who work at the facilities to go into quarantine.

As a response to Real Madrid’s decision, the Spanish top division La Liga announced that all Spanish football has been suspended for the next two weeks to mitigate the spread of the disease.

The Euroleague basketball competition is also temporarily suspended, while the domestic Spanish league took the same decision on Wednesday, March 13.

Spain has more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases has surpassed 126,000 worldwide, and there have been over 4,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).



Over 80,000 of the confirmed cases have been reported in China, with Italy having the second-highest number of cases at over 12,000.

Morocco has confirmed six cases of the novel coronavirus, with the first reported on March 2.