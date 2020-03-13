The patient arrived in Morocco from Italy last month.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced the recovery of the first patient to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Morocco.

The patient is a Moroccan man who arrived in the country from Italy in February.

The man in his 30s will leave the hospital this evening, the ministry announced, according to Maghreb Arab Press.

Medical tests confirmed the patient’s recovery, the ministry said.

The patient is among seven confirmed cases in the country. One of the patients, however, died as a result of a weakened immune system. The deceased patient was a 89-year old woman, who also arrived in Morocco from Italy last month.

The woman, who suffered from a chronic illness prior to contracting the virus, died on Tuesday this week.

The ministry assured that four of the other confirmed cases have responded positively to treatment and their condition is “reassuring” and constantly improving.

“The fifth case, which concerns a French national of Senegalese origin, is still in intensive care in because of the chronic illnesses she suffers from,” the ministry said.