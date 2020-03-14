Rabat – Police in Sidi Bernoussi, Casablanca, arrested a man on March 13 for his alleged involvement in a case of vehicle theft and intentional homicide.

The crime took place in the Ahl Loghlam area of the Sidi Bernoussi District.

The suspect attempted to steal the car of a person who left their vehicle’s engine running unattended, according to a press release from Morocco’s Directorate General of National Security (DGSN).

The victim of the crime attempted to resist the theft by holding onto his car as the suspect proceeded to drive away. The thief hit another car in the process, killing the victim.

The DGSN specified that in addition to the charge of vehicle theft, the suspect is under investigation for intentional homicide as he deliberately drove at high speeds while the victim clung to the car.

A local hospital is performing an autopsy on the victim’s body.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody pending the investigation. Police are also investigating the suspect’s involvement in a similar case of vehicle theft, as the suspect was already the subject of an arrest warrant from the judicial police of Ain Chock in Casablanca.