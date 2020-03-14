Morocco Suspends Flights With 21 More Countries in Europe, Middle East, Africa

The decision comes after the country announced the suspension of flights to and from the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Portugal.

Rabat – On March 14, Moroccan authorities took more preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), issuing additional travel restrictions between Morocco and 21 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Morocco has suspended flights to and from Greece, Brazil, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Turkey, Denmark, Norway, and Austria as of today.

In North America, air links are suspended with Canada.

In Africa, Morocco has decided to suspend flights with Egypt, Niger, Mali, Chad, Mauritania, and Senegal.

Morocco also decided to suspend flights to and from the UAE, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, and Bahrain.

The decisions were made in consultation with the leaders of the concerned countries and come as part of Morocco’s preventive measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Morocco previously suspended flights with Italy, France, Spain, Algeria, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and Portugal.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani confirmed during a press conference that there are now 18 cases of COVID-19 in the country. One patient has died while one has recovered.