Morocco Cancels 2020 Mawazine Music Festival as COVID-19 Spreads

The festival is an annual international event, convening renowned celebrities from across the world in Rabat.

Rabat – Maroc Cultures has lowered the curtain on Morocco’s famed Mawazine Music Festival in Rabat as fears over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continue to grow.

The 19th annual festival was scheduled for June 19 to 27.

According to Mawazine’s organizing body, the decision is in accordance with Morocco’s national preventive measures that restrict public gatherings to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The priority for the association, above all, goes to the health of our citizens and their security,” the statement said.

Mawazine, the second-largest music festival in the world, draws millions of attendees every year to performances by international stars.

The global COVID-19 pandemic, however, is prompting countries around the world to cancel major events and gatherings to avoid the spread of the virus.

Morocco has banned public gatherings of 50 or more people and canceled major events such as the Crans Montana Forum and the International Exhibition of Agriculture.

Schools are also suspended in Morocco, as are all football matches and religious gatherings.

Additionally, Morocco has suspended all international flights to and from its territory until further notice.

Morocco is among the countries affected by the novel coronavirus, recording 28 cases as of Sunday, March 15.