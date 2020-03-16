Education Institutions in Morocco Open to Staff Only for Remote Classes

The decision comes after Morocco’s announcement it would suspend all classes to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Education has announced all education and training institutions should remain open to staff so they can teach remote classes.

On Friday, the government had decided to close all schools beginning today to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Ministry of Education released a statement on Sunday, March 15, explaining teachers will gather with the support of administrative staff to arrange the new plan and guarantee the success of remote classes.

Inviting all members to propose innovative ideas, the ministry hopes to guarantee academic success despite the unusual situation.

“These measures [will] result in monitoring the process of distance education and electronic communication with the students whenever necessary,” the ministry said.

The Moroccan government launched the “Tilmid Tice” website to facilitate remote classes. The government will also broadcast classes on television channel Arrabia. The education system will prioritize first and second year baccalaureate students, sixth grade in primary school, and ninth grade in secondary school.

The television and online classes will start today.

The Ministry of Education said that principals of schools and training institutions should supervise the preparation of the program, taking into account the continuous presence of teachers.

Educational heads should also manage exceptional cases with objectivity, responsibility, a sense of solidarity, and adhering to administrative schedules and professional duties whether at the workplace or at home.

School supervisors should also prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people as a preventive measure to avoid the spread of the virus.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani shared a Facebook post today to announce the launch of the Tilmid Tice website.

El Othmani expressed full satisfaction with the efforts of all technical and education staff to create the website for students.

Morocco recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus on March 2. There are 29 confirmed infections in the country. So far, the North African country reported one fatality and one recovery.