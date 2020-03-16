The measure does not include markets, shops, or stores selling essential products, the ministry explained.

Rabat – The Ministry of Interior has informed citizens that restaurants and coffee shops will close in Morocco starting at 6 p.m. today until further notice.

The decision is the latest in a series of preventive measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

In addition to restaurants and coffeeshops, public hamams (traditional baths), movie theaters, clubs, gyms, sports stadiums, and theaters will also close until further notice.

The ministry reassured the public that the measure does not affect supermarkets, stores, and shops.

Supply chains will ensure a continuous supply of essential products in the national market.

The press release also calls on citizens to engage “with responsibility and patriotism to the various measures taken to manage this exceptional emergency and work to avoid frequent places of intense gatherings.”

Citizens should also adhere to general hygiene standards for prevention and health safety precautions authorities are urging.

In addition to closures of coffee shops and restaurants, Morocco also canceled many flagship events in the country, such as the international music festival of Mawazine set for June.

Morocco also suspended all international flights to avoid the spread of the virus.

Morocco confirmed its 29th case of COVID-19 today.

A campaign on social media is urging authorities to launch a nationwide quarantine for 15 days, criticizing people who are not taking the situation seriously.

Some Moroccan Facebook users are also using a “Stay at home” filter on their Facebook profile pictures to encourage people not to leave their houses except for emergencies.