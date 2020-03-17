COVID-19, Morocco’s Banks Group Order Limit on Client Numbers

Morocco’s Ministry of Interior announced similar restrictions for public transport to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – The Professional Group of Banks in Morocco (GPBM) decided to limit the number of customers who can access banking agencies to between five to ten, depending on the size of the agency.

The decision, according to GPBM, is part of a series of measures that member banks are taking to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Security officers stationed at bank entrances will be charged with monitoring how many customers access the bank at a given time.

Other customers should wait outside if necessary should the client count exceed the new limit.

“To this end, we seek your cooperation to ensure the smooth running of any expectations of customers outside the bank,” the GPBM said in a press release.

The Group endeavors to further streamline customer visits and banking operations.

The press release also invites customers to take advantage of banks’ digital channels, particularly using bank cards at ATMs, to avoid any physical contact “which would risk to generate possible contamination.”

Bank Al-Maghrib, Morocco’s central bank, also took measures against the spread of the virus. On Monday, the bank reassured clients that it “coordinated with the banking sector so that all ATMs are continuously supplied to meet the needs of all citizens.”

The central bank also decided to cancel a press conference scheduled for today, March 17, due to precautionary measures against the virus.

Bank Al-Maghrib is set to broadcast a press briefing by its governor, Abdellatif El Jouahri, at 3 p.m. The conference will stream on the bank’s social media accounts.

Morocco, which has confirmed 38 cases of the novel coronavirus, faces direct economic effects from the pandemic. Last week, the country decided to suspend all international flights, a move projected to hit the tourism sector sharply.

On Monday, March 16, the National Confederation of Tourism (CNT) held a meeting to propose measures to help businesses in the tourism sector overcome the economic impact of COVID-19.

Morocco’s government could postpone or eliminate social charges and provide tax reliefs for the entire period of the crisis, among other proposals, CNT Chairman Abdellatif Kabbaj suggested in a meeting.

The measures suggest postponing bank maturities by 12 months, maintaining credit lines, and opening borrowing lines over 12 months with a lowered interest rate of 2% over the period.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Morocco rose to 38 as of Tuesday, March 17.