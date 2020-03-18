Coronavirus Morocco’s Ministry of Economy Creates Donation Bank Account

Anyone can contribute to the special fund to help manage the spread of the virus and its impacts in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Economy and Finance has created a public donation bank account as part of the national effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impacts.

The account (3.1.0.0.1.13.030) is part of a series of initiatives implemented by Morocco’s government, such as accepting contributions from public and private institutions to the Special Fund for Management and Response to COVID-19.

Anyone who wishes to contribute should direct their donations by bank transfer to the special purpose account: RIB 001 810 00 780 002 011 062 02 21.

The bank account is administered by Bank Al Maghrib, Morocco’s central bank.

Donors can also bring contributions to public accountants affiliated with the General Treasury of Morocco working at Ministerial Treasuries, Regional Treasuries, Prefectural and Provincial Treasuries, and tax collectors, or to accounting agents with diplomatic missions and consular offices of Morocco abroad.

The offices will be responsible for transferring any sums received to the Ministerial Treasury at the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The initiative is part of the national action plan to mobilize financial and human resources against the impacts of coronavirus on Morocco’s economic and social sectors.

On March 15, King Mohammed VI ordered the creation of the special fund, initially comprising over $1 billion.

A group of banks contributed to the fund, including Banque Populaire, which added MAD 1 billion to the initial MAD 10 billion fund launched by the King.

In addition to banking institutions, Moroccan MPs and other government officials announced contributions to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.