Morocco Calls on Citizens to Restrict Movement Amid Coronavirus Proliferation

Local security services have taken to the streets, urging families to keep their children safe at home against infections.

Rabat – The Ministries of Interior and Health have called on citizens to limit their movements as Morocco aims to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A joint statement from the Ministries of Health and Interior warned citizens to comply with orders and to stay home as much as possible, urging increased social isolation to clamp down on the spread of the virus.

“Movement in public places will be conditioned by the absolute need to go shopping or to take care of or go to work,” the ministries explained.

The statement added that local authorities and public forces, National Security and the Royal Gendarmerie, will be responsible for asking citizens to respect the measures taken in the best interest of the Moroccan people.

The press release also reassured citizens not to worry about the level of food supplies given “the precautions and measures taken by the sectors concerned with a view to guarantee the normal flow of all distribution for basic necessities, including food and hydrocarbons, as well as the necessary products available in commercial spaces throughout the national territory.”

The ministers urged citizens to comply with hygiene and physical security instructions implemented by health authorities. The statement calls on citizens who present with symptoms related to the virus to report exclusively to authorized health centers.

Prior to the new statement, local authorities took to the streets across the country, asking citizens to take all preventive measures seriously to curb the spread of the virus.

Several videos showing authorities driving through streets with loudspeakers went viral on social media yesterday, March 17.

Health authorities ask citizens to clean hands regularly and to cover their nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing.

To date, Morocco has confirmed 49 cases, including two fatalities and one full recovery.