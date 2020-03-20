New COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Bring Total to 66, Death Toll Reaches 3

The government confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus this morning, on top of eight new cases on Friday.

Rabat – Morocco today confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, bringing the national total to 66.

These patients are under medical at the hospital where they are treated in accordance with the sanitary measures in force, noted the ministry, adding that the cases excluded following negative tests are 321.

The same statement also announced the death of a third patient suffering from the virus.

The patient was a 39-year-old man. As yet, health authorities have not released any information on any underlying health conditions.

The news comes after the Moroccan government yesterday announced a state of emergency in the country to take effect at 6 p.m. today, locking down cities and restricting unnecessary movement to curb the spread of the virus.

The decision to enter a state of emergency came after the number of coronavirus cases in Morocco rose by 8 in one day on Thursday, March 19.

The state of emergency means that citizens cannot go out to public spaces without special authorization from local authorities. Authorities provide permission for people who work in necessary sectors, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, medical clinics, telecommunications, and essential freelance activities.

The announcement of the state of emergency followed a statement from Morocco’s Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb on March 18.

The minister said “the coming days will be decisive,” urging people to focus on taking all precautions to prevent the proliferation of the coronavirus virus.

Ait Taleb explained that the country remains in the first phase of the epidemic; the second phase will only begin if the number of cases exceeds 500. Moroccan authorities remain optimistic since the majority of patients contracted the virus abroad, though the number of local cases is now growing.

The minister called on citizens to stay home as much as possible and to do their utmost to support national efforts to keep the pandemic at bay through good hygiene and minimizing unnecessary movement.