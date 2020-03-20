Morocco's Military Mobilizes to Enforce State of Emergency

Images and videos circulating throughout Moroccan social media networks show dozens of military vehicles lined up on a highway in Casablanca.

Rabat – As Morocco prepares to enter a state of emergency at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 20, the country’s military is mobilizing to enforce the new measures.

Images and videos circulating throughout Moroccan social media networks show dozens of military vehicles lined up on a highway in Casablanca and rolling through neighborhoods in Morocco’s economic capital.

Morocco announced the impending state of emergency on Thursday, March 19, in response to the growing threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, shortly after confirming the country’s 63rd case of the virus.

At the time of writing, Morocco has announced 74 cases in total, including two recoveries and three deaths.

The state of emergency means that citizens cannot go out to public spaces without authorization.

Citizens will receive authorization forms that they must carry at all times while carrying out essential activities in public spaces such as grocery shopping and buying medicines.

Employees of necessary sectors, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, medical clinics, telecommunications, and essential freelance activities, will also receive authorization to go to their workplaces.

Employees of nonessential sectors who need to be present in the workplace should have a certificate signed by their supervisors and the authorities.

A press release from the Ministry of Interior announced that the state of public health emergency “does not mean stopping the economy, but taking exceptional measures that require limiting the movement of citizens, by requiring that people can only leave their homes if they are provided with an official document from state officials.”

Before the Ministry of Interior announced the state of emergency, the Moroccan government urged citizens to limit movement as much as possible to contain the spread of COVID-19.

While streets, souks, parks, and beaches throughout the country have emptied as citizens comply with precautionary measures, many Moroccans have carried on with their normal routines.

However, under the state of emergency, the police and army will enforce the government’s measures to ensure the safety of the Moroccan people in the face of COVID-19.