The COVID-19 epidemic has forced a large number of companies to rethink their work methods and to transition into remote working.

Rabat – Morocco’s High Commission for Planning (HCP) announced a series of changes to its statistical survey methods, in compliance with the new regulations issued by public authorities amid the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

HCP announced the changes on Friday, March 20, as Morocco enters a state of emergency to limit the movement of citizens.

For data collection, online interviews or by telephone will replace face-to-face interviews with households and businesses.

The commission will collect data for national economic growth by requesting the financial statements of companies via the postal service.

As for statistical indices, such as the monthly consumer price index or producer price index, data collection will continue regularly, through visits to Moroccan markets or production sites. However, emails and telephone interviews will also be encouraged.

Meanwhile, the quarterly business survey, normally carried out through face-to-face interviews with business managers, will be conducted exclusively via email or telephone.

HCP also encourages using electronic means of communication for other statistical activities and data collection.

The change in methods will not affect the accuracy of HCP’s studies, assured a press release.

HCP, like many other institutions, is trying to transition into work style based on more remote interaction. The transition aims to keep the COVID-19 outbreak in Morocco under control.