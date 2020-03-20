COVID-19 Supply of Goods to Continue Despite State of Emergency

Following the announcement of a national state of emergency, the Moroccan government is making efforts to soothe citizens’ fears.

Rabat – The supply of goods in Moroccan markets is “ensured in sufficient quantities for the coming months,” announced the minister of industry, Moulay Hafid Elalamy, on Thursday, March 19.

Elalamy said that sales outlets and supermarkets will remain open for citizens to purchase essential goods.

“Freight trucks are also available,” said the minister, assuring that the supply of goods will continue for the upcoming months.

Elalamy made the announcement during a joint press conference with Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit and Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb.

Morocco “has taken important measures which are not easy” after the confirmation of new cases of COVID-19 contracted locally, said Ait Taleb.

The precautionary measures will help keep the epidemic under control, he added.

Urging citizens to comply with authorities’ instructions, the health minister assured that health professionals, in the public and private sectors, are mobilized to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

During the press conference, Laftit declared “a state of health emergency” in order to restrict movement in the country, starting today at 6 p.m.

The declaration aims to preserve the health and safety of Moroccans in a spirit of responsibility and national solidarity, said Laftit.

The state of health emergency does not mean an end to economic activities but rather an exceptional measure to limit citizens’ movement, he explained.

The decision came after the detection of the first locally-infected COVID-19 patients in Morocco on Wednesday, March 18.