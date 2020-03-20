Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this evening, March 20, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the country to 77.

One of the patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Nador after arriving in Morocco from Germany.

The second patient arrived in Taourirt, eastern Morocco, from France.

Health authorities detected the third patient, who arrived from Spain, in Tangier.

Moroccan laboratories also performed 374 medical tests for suspected COVID-19 cases that yielded negative results. Since the start of the outbreak, Morocco performed tests on a total of 374 suspected patients that did not carry the virus.

While the majority of Morocco’s 77 patients contracted the coronavirus virus abroad, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb reported the appearance of local infections on March 18.

The epidemic has so far claimed the lives of three people: An 89-year-old woman, a 75-year-old man, and a 39-year-old man. Meanwhile, two other patients have fully recovered from the disease.

After confirming the country’s 63rd coronavirus case, Morocco declared a state of emergency on March 19 to tackle the spread of the epidemic.