Moroccan Authorities Arrest Suspects Selling Exceptional Movement Permits

The Ministry of Interior stresses that local authorities are ensuring the ‘exceptional movement permits’ are distributed to citizens free of charge.

Rabat – Moroccan authorities arrested two individuals yesterday, March 20, for printing and selling “exceptional movement permits” to Moroccan citizens in the communes of Inzegane, 10 kilometers from Agadir, and Mediouna, 20 kilometers from Casablanca.

The Ministry of Interior issued the permits for free distribution and made them available for download on its official website.

Moroccans need the permits in order to leave their homes during the state of emergency, which was declared March 20 at 6 p.m. and is effective until further notice. This preventive measure acts against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Interior shared in a press release that the two individuals owned a cybercafe and a stationery shop, two common shops for Moroccans wanting to photocopy or print documents.

In selling the exceptional permits, the two individuals drew large crowds to gather in front of their shops. This is a serious violation of the obligatory preventive measures and the state of emergency, the statement added.

The specialized authorities transported the two suspects to judicial authorities in order to open an further investigation, and to apply the necessary judicial responsibilities of their acts, the ministry pointed out.

The ministry stresses that local authorities are ensuring that the “exceptional permits” are distributed free of charge to citizens, reminding Moroccans that they are also available for free download online, accessible at http://covid19.interieur.gov.ma.

Moroccan authorities started distributing permits to citizens in their homes yesterday, March 20, at 6 p.m. in preparation for the state of health emergency.

The permits allow residents to leave their homes for work, make necessary purchases, attend doctor appointments, and address emergencies.

Underage citizens are further restricted from using permits, the press release specifies. Legal guardians can fill out the form for underage citizens if need be.

The exceptional movement permits do not annul any work certificates employers in the public and private sectors have granted. Holders of work certificates can only use these certificates to commute to work.