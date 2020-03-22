Heavy precipitation is forecasted in Morocco next week.

Rabat – Snowfall, thunderstorms, and heavy rain are expected to fall in Morocco from Monday, March 23 to Wednesday, March 25.

The National Meteorology Directorate (DMN) announced today, March 22, that the precipitation is headed for various regions in the country.

The DMN has labeled the precipitation orange level, with snowfall set to range from 10 to 40 centimeters and rainfall levels expected between 50 and 80 millimeters.

Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Boulmane, Chichaoua, Ifrane, Midelt, Taroudant, and Tinghir can expect strong snowfalls starting at midday on Monday, the DMN added.

The DMN predicts heavy thunderstorms in Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, Chichaoua, Guercif, Ifrane, Jerada, Khenifra, Midelt, Ouarzazate, Taourirt, Taroudant, and Tinghir on Monday between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Heavy rains are moving towards Al Hoceima, Chefchaouen, M’Diq-Fnideq, and Tetouan between Monday at 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 6 a.m.

In addition, the DMN expects moderate thunderstorms on Monday between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m. over the provinces of Guelmim, Tan Tan, Tarfaya, Laayoune, Smara, and Assa-Zag. The thunderstorms may include hail storms or wind gusts.

The substantial precipitation comes amid a difficult year for the agricultural sector in Morocco that heavily relies on natural water resources. Farmers around the country have expressed concerns over the winter’s lack of rainfall. However, Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch rejected earlier this month that the season was a drought year.