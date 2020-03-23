Police Arrest 2 for Defying State of Emergency in Tangier

Security services also arrested them for inciting people to disobey orders put in place amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Rabat – Police in Tangier arrested two individuals on Sunday for defying the state of emergency and for inciting people to disobey lockdown orders amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Security services launched an investigation to identify all people who encouraged others to go out and rally on Saturday, March 21.

Videos of demonstrations amid the state of emergency went viral, documenting people in several cities marching and chanting religious slogans. Under the state of emergency, no one is allowed to leave their homes except for work, necessary shopping, and emergencies.

Following investigations, police arrested two as suspects who encouraged people to go out and rally. The suspects are aged 24 and 42, according to a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Police put the suspects in custody for preliminary investigation to gain further details in the case.

Police are still investigating to find any additional people who told others to break the lockdown. The government inaugurated the state of emergency to protect citizens from infections and prevent the pandemic’s spread.

Yesterday, Morocco’s government council adopted a draft law to take legal action against anyone who defies the lockdown.

Convicted people would receive a sentence ranging from one to three months for disobeying the ordinance. They would also have to pay a fine of MAD 300 to 1,300 if convicted.

The state of emergency is in place until April 20. During the state of emergency, no one can leave home unless they have obtained an “exceptional movement permit,” allowing them to go out in the case of an emergency or to work.