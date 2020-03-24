Morocco’s COVID-19 Funds, Donations Will Not Be Subject to Taxes

The new measure seeks to encourage public and private sectors along with regular citizens to make more donations.

Rabat – Contributions and donations to Morocco’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19 are not subject to taxes, the Moroccan Tax System (DGI) reported.

The DGI statement recalled that King Mohammed VI ordered the creation of a special fund on March 15, allowing public and private institutions to contribute with donations.

The creation of this fund is part of the urgent measures implemented to deal with the repercussions of this pandemic at the social and economic levels, the DGI said.

Scores of institutions have contributed to the fund, racking up an additional $2.54 billion in less than 10 days.

The fund is part of the nationwide campaign to tackle the pandemic, which has infected 170 and killed five so far in Morocco.

Morocco has tested nearly 700 suspected cases of COVID-19 that yielded negative results. Meanwhile, six people have recovered from the virus.

Morocco entered a lockdown on March 20 as part of the government’s efforts to limit the spread of the pandemic in the country. Only with exceptional movement permits can citizens and residents enter pubic spaces for work, buying essentials, or receiving medical care.

Those who enter public spaces without the appropriate permit face prison sentences of one to three months in addition to a fine ranging from MAD 300 to 1,300 ($32 to $134).