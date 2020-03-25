Food On Demand Serves Free Meals to Moroccan Doctors Fighting COVID-19

In a matter of three days, Food On Demand collected $14,186 from 40 philanthropists.

Rabat – Based in Marrakech and Casablanca, Food on Demand (FoD), a food delivery platform offering a variety of dishes, has joined the string of solidarity initiatives to soften the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic on Morocco’s economy and society.

Fusing technology with catering, FoD started with making free food deliveries to doctors working in emergency services at Marrakech University Hospital Center (CHU Marrakech) on Thursday, March 19.

“I used one of my contacts at CHU in Marrakech to be able to make free food deliveries,” Hamza Aboulfeth, owner and founder of FoD told Morocco World News.

FoD then decided to extend the initiative to doctors in emergency services at the University Hospital Center in Casablanca (CHU Casablanca). FoD free delivery services started on Sunday, March 22.

Overwhelmed by the initiative, a doctor at CHU Casablanca took to Twitter to post a thankful message. The post was retweeted several times and received positive feedback from internet users.

“Thanks to that tweet, we were able to receive $500 from a lady residing abroad. That was the starting point. We started at 9 AM and finished at 9 pm and we were able to collect MAD 110,000,” Aboulfeth said to MWN.

In a matter of three days, the donations have amounted to MAD 140,000 ($14,186) from 40 philanthropists.

“There were large sums of money. There were contributions of MAD 30,000, MAD 40,000,” the FoD founder and owner underlined. “We have the capacity to deliver 200 meals, spread over 80 for Marrakech and 120 for Casablanca for two weeks.”

Aboulfeth stressed that deliveries are made once daily, with the exception of the Moulay Youssef Hospital in Casablanca—where COVID-19 patients are treated—which receives deliveries in the morning and at night.

FoD aims to continue to support doctors during the time of confinement and to provide 400 meals daily between Marrakech and Casablanca.

“I want the initiative to touch a large number of people, especially the international audience,” concluded Aboulfeth.

Aboulfeth encouraged everyone to contribute and invited philanthropists to visit his website (www.fod.ma/covid19) to learn more about donation options.