Cardinal in Morocco Urges Muslims, Christians, Jews to Unite in Prayer

The cardinal asks believers to pray for God’s mercy as the coronavirus outbreak grows.

Rabat – Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero has called upon Muslims, Christians, and Jews to unite in prayer today, March 25, at 8 p.m.

The cardinal of Morocco invited believers to light a candle and stand in their windows or balconies to pray.

He asked that Jewish people chant the “shema” prayer, Muslims read Surah Al-Fatiha of the Quran, and Christians recite the “Our Father” prayer.

CONTRE LA PANDÉMIE DU CORONAVIRUS,

UNE PANDÉMIE DE PRIÈRE

Juifs, chrétiens et musulmans, tous unis dans la… Posted by Cristobal Lopez on Monday, March 23, 2020

Romero requests that adherents of the three faiths pray for God’s mercy amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Morocco and around the world.

Morocco has confirmed 225 cases of the novel coronavirus, including seven recoveries and six deaths, as of 6 p.m. on March 25.

In response to the growing threat of COVID-19, Morocco entered a state of emergency on March 20, placing the country under lockdown to avoid the spread of the virus.

Morocco has been deploying security forces and military personnel to fortify the state of emergency against any potential breach of preventive measures.

Violating Morocco’s lockdown warrants prison sentences ranging from one to three months in addition to a fine of MAD 300 to 1,300 ($32 to $134).