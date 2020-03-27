Morocco’s CDG Group Offers 8,000 Beds to COVID-19 Response

CDG Group has also donated funds to the Moroccan government’s national response efforts.

Rabat – The Moroccan Deposit and Management Fund, also known as CDG Group, decided to offer more than 8,000 beds to medical staff through its affiliate departments, the group announced on Thursday, March 26. CDG put the accommodations at the disposal of Moroccan authorities, as a contribution to the country’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

CDG’s affiliate tourism branch, Madaef, has mobilized more than 4,000 hotel beds in 12 Moroccan cities, the group declared in a press release.

The group’s territorial development branch, CDG Development, has provided over 3,500 university residential beds in the cities of Rabat, Casablanca, Meknes, and El Jadida.

The group also offered 450 beds in its summer vacation centers in the cities of Marrakech, El Jadida, Ifrane, Bouznika, Fes, Restinga, and Saidia.

The donated beds will likely accommodate medical staff who are taking care of COVID-19 patients. Medical personnel working on the front lines of the novel coronavirus crisis are instructed not to return to their homes, so as not to risk their families’ lives with possible infections.

“The CDG Group confirms its full registration in the momentum of national solidarity instilled by His Majesty King Mohammed VI,” the press release declared.

CDG’s in-kind assistance follows its financial contribution to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19, created by King Mohammed VI on March 18.

In a similar contribution, Moroccan tourism operator Risma decided to provide free stays at Accor Hotels in 11 Moroccan cities to medical staff who are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Driven by the common values of solidarity and sharing, we provide the authorities with the first hotel network in the kingdom, present in 11 cities,” Accor and Risma declared in a joint press release.

COVID-19 cases in Morocco currently stand at 275, including 10 deaths and eight recoveries.