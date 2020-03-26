Rabat – Morocco has recorded 50 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 275 as of 6 p.m. on March 26, revealed Hind Zine, a director at the epidemiology department of the Health Ministry.

The ministry also announced four fatalities, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 10.

Two of the new coronavirus victims died in Marrakech, while the remaining two died in Casablanca and Rabat.

Health authorities also recorded a new recovery, bringing the total number of recoveries to eight.

The Casablanca-Settat region leads the country with 87 cases of the coronavirus. Fez-Meknes comes second (51 cases), followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (50) and Marrakech-Safi (43).

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab remain safe from the virus with no recorded cases.

Around 72% of the patients in Morocco are over 40 years old.

About 2,341 people suspected of contamination in the country are currently under daily monitoring, while 669 finished the 14-day monitoring period without showing any signs of the virus.

The number of suspected COVID-19 patients who tested negative stands at 931 as of today.

Morocco’s government has been intensifying preventive measures in response to the outbreak of the virus, declaring a state of emergency on March 19.

A nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 20 and will continue until April 20 to protect the safety of all citizens and to avoid further proliferation of the virus.

Morocco is still in the first phase of the coronavirus outbreak. The country will enter phase two upon recording 500 cases of the virus.

The Ministry of Health announced on March 26 that chloroquine, an anti-malarial medication, can be effective in treating patients with COVID-19.

The ministry asserted that it has sufficient stocks of chloroquine to be distributed to COVID-19 patients in Morocco, emphasizing that the decision to pursue the treatment option was a sovereign act.

Morocco has sufficient stocks for COVID-19 patients in the country, as well as for citizens and residents suffering from chronic diseases that require the medication.

The ministry also said people with chronic diseases can get the medication for free at pharmacies across the country if they present their doctor’s prescription along with their medical file.