Accor Devotes Hotels to Moroccan Medical Staff Battling COVID-19 Crisis

Rabat – The Moroccan tourist operator Risma has decided to put Accor Hotels at the disposal of Moroccan medical staff who are working to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and treat patients.

The initiative makes hotels in 11 cities available to protect medical staff and their families from infection.

“Driven by the common values of solidarity and sharing, we provide the authorities with the first hotel network in the kingdom, present in 11 cities,” the companies declared in a joint press release.

The move comes in support of the efforts and the daily sacrifices of Moroccan medical professionals, the statement affirmed.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Morocco, solidarity initiatives with the country’s medical professionals have taken off.

Hotel Le Rio in Tangier is setting aside 25 rooms for medical staff taking care of COVID-19 patients.

Director of Le Rio, Hamid Lachiri, told state media Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) that hotel management offers “comprehensive services to beneficiaries, as part of national solidarity efforts to contain” the COVID-19 outbreak.

The administrative manager of the Mnar Park group and owner of Le Rio, Abdenabi Bouali, said the initiative is part of the group’s contribution to national solidarity efforts to contain the pandemic.

All medical personnel are barred from living with or visiting their families during the stay in order to prevent potential infections.

A food delivery platform based in Marrakech and Casablanca called ‘Food on Demande’ (FoD), has also made a solidarity act, by offering free food deliveries for medical staff at the emergency service departments of several Moroccan hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

“I want the initiative to touch a large number of people, especially the international audience,” Hamza Aboulfeth, owner and founder of FoD, told Morocco World News.

Meanwhile, many Moroccans have expressed their gratitude to medical professionals for their dedication, sacrifice, and immense efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Professors, graphic designers, and teachers launched a campaign on social media to celebrate the “incredible efforts” of Moroccan medical professionals, calling them the “real heroes of the moment and the country.”

“Let’s thank our heroes who defend us, doctors, nurses and staff working in the domain of health services,” wrote Taoufik Afkinich, a professor of English Studies at Ibn-Tofail University in Kenitra.

COVID-19 cases in Morocco currently stand at 275, including 10 deaths and eight recoveries.