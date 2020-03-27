The Casablanca-Settat region leads the country with 104 cases.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 333 as of 6 p.m. on March 27.

The ministry also announced 11 more fatalities, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 21.

Health authorities also recorded three recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11.

Morocco’s COVID-19 cases have more than tripled between March 20 and March 27.

The Casablanca-Settat region leads the country with 104 cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (63), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (56), Marrakech-Safi (51), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (23), and Souss-Massa (11).

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab have yet to confirm any cases of the virus.

By cities, Casablanca has recorded the highest number of cases (102), followed by Meknes (45), Marrakech (44), Rabat (27), and Fez (17).

The number of patients who contracted the virus locally (57%) surpassed the number of patients who became infected abroad (43%).

The majority of current COVID-19 patients (86%) are experiencing mild symptoms, while 14% of patients are in critical condition.

Around 36% of the patients are aged over 65, while 28% are aged between 40 and 65.

Younger people, aged between 25 and 40, represent 18% of the cases. Patients aged below 25 also represent 18% of the cases.

Since the start of the outbreak, Morocco has carried out 1,207 tests for suspected cases of COVID-19 that yielded negative results.

Morocco’s government has been strengthening preventive measures against the outbreak of the virus, declaring a state of emergency on March 19.

A nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 20 and will continue until April 20. The lockdown seeks to ensure the safety of all citizens and residents and to avoid further proliferation of the virus.

Citizens and residents can only enter public spaces or go to work with an exceptional movement permit that should be signed by local authorities.

The Ministry of Health announced on March 26 that chloroquine, an anti-malarial medication, can be effective in treating patients with COVID-19. All COVID-19 patients in Morocco will receive chloroquine treatment, and others who need it for chronic illnesses can access it for free.