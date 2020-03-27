Morocco’s COVID-19 Death Toll Climbs From 10 to 21 Overnight

Thousands of people are still under medical observation to determine whether they are infected with COVID-19.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health announced an alarming number of fatalities due to COVID-19 today, the largest increase in deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country.

In a press conference on March 27, the ministry said that 11 more people have died due to the virus, bringing Morocco’s COVID-19 death toll to 21.

The number of fatalities might increase as thousands of people are still in quarantine to determine whether they are infected.

According to the latest data, 1, 207 suspected cases have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The ministry announced on March 26 that 2,341 people suspected of contamination are under daily monitoring, while 669 have finished the 14-day monitoring period without showing any signs of the virus.

Morocco is still in the first phase of the coronavirus outbreak. The country will enter phase two upon recording 500 cases of the virus.

The Ministry of Health expressed satisfaction with the use of chloroquine, an anti-malarial medication, in treating patients with COVID-19.

The ministry asserted that it has sufficient stocks of chloroquine to be distributed to all COVID-19 patients in Morocco, adding that people with other chronic illnesses requiring the drug will be able to access it for free.