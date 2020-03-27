El Othmani: The Next 10 Days are Critical in Morocco’s COVID-19 Fight

Today marks the first week after Morocco entered a state of a health emergency. Since the lockdown, COVID-19 cases rose from 79 to 333 and fatalities spiked from three to 21.

Rabat – Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said that the next 10 days will be decisive in the development of the COVID-19 epidemic in Morocco, demanding cooperation, solidarity, and collective awareness of and adherence to the rules of the state of emergency.

Speaking at the government council on Friday, March 27, El Othmani made the remarks hours before Morocco’s COVID-19 cases jumped to 333, including 21 fatalities and 11 recoveries.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to strictly adhere to the requirements of this situation because no authority can completely force quarantine if citizens do not cooperate with each other,” El Othmani stressed.

Commending Moroccan health professionals’ efforts and determination to contain the outbreak, the PM stated that Morocco is set to increase its current capacity of recovery beds from 1,640 to 3,000, having acquired the necessary respiratory equipment.

“The entire health system is mobilized to prepare for any eventual event and officials of the Ministry of Health are continuing to address various possibilities,” El Othmani affirmed.

The official highlighted King Mohammed VI’s decision to coordinate efforts between military and civil medicine to face the health emergency, stressing that cohesion between the two sides will enhance Morocco’s response to the pandemic.

Regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the national economy and society, El Othmani reiterated the central role of the Economic Monitoring Committee in responding to the economic impact of the crisis.

“The committee held several meetings and concluded with a number of decisions, the most prominent of which is the approval of compensation for workers and employees who stopped working due to the disaster,” he added.

Regarding the informal sector, El Othmani assured that the government is aware of the need to find urgent solutions for the affected informal workers.