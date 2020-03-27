Morocco's COVID-19 Cases Climb to 345, Death Toll Reaches 23

Morocco’s COVID-19 cases have more than tripled between March 20 and March 27.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 345 as of 9:30 p.m. on March 27.

The ministry also announced two more fatalities, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 23.

The number of recoveries still stands at 11.

Morocco’s COVID-19 cases have more than tripled between March 20 and March 27.

The Casablanca-Settat region leads the country with 107 cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (63), Marrakech-Safi (57), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (56), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (23), Oriental (12), Souss-Massa (11), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (10), Draa-Tafilalet (5), and Guelmim Oued Noun (1).

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab have yet to confirm any cases of the virus.

Since the start of the outbreak, Morocco has carried out 1,423 tests for suspected cases of COVID-19 that yielded negative results.

Morocco’s government has been strengthening preventive measures against the outbreak of the virus, declaring a state of emergency on March 19.

A nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 20 and will continue until April 20. The lockdown seeks to ensure the safety of all citizens and residents and to avoid further proliferation of the virus.

Citizens and residents can only enter public spaces or go to work with an exceptional movement permit that should be signed by local authorities.

The Ministry of Health announced on March 26 that chloroquine, an anti-malarial medication, can be effective in treating patients with COVID-19. All COVID-19 patients in Morocco will receive chloroquine treatment, and others who need it for chronic illnesses can access it for free.