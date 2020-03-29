COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Climb to 450, Recoveries Reach 13

Morocco is steadily approaching the second phase of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 450 as of 1 p.m. on March 29.

The ministry also announced a new recovery, bringing the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Morocco to 13.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 26.

The Casablanca-Settat region leads the country with 133 cases, followed by Fez-Meknes and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (both have 82), Marrakech-Safi (74), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (32), Oriental (16), Souss-Massa (14), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (10), Draa-Tafilalet (6), and Guelmim Oued Noun (1).

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab have yet to confirm any cases of the virus.

Since the start of the outbreak, Morocco has carried out 1,665 tests for suspected cases of COVID-19 that yielded negative results.

Morocco’s government has been strengthening preventive measures against the outbreak of the virus, declaring a state of emergency on March 19.

A nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 20 and will continue until April 20. The lockdown seeks to ensure the safety of all citizens and residents and to avoid further proliferation of the virus.

Citizens and residents can only enter public spaces or go to work with an exceptional movement permit that should be signed by local authorities.

Despite these efforts, Morocco’s COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed since March 20.

The Ministry of Health declared the country will enter the second phase of the outbreak upon confirming 500 cases.