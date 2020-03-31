US Ambassador: Moroccan Health Professionals ‘Everyday Heroes’

The ambassador joins a growing list of individuals and institutions who have praised Morocco’s medical personnel.

The United States Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer expressed on March 28 his gratitude to Morocco’s health professionals amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The US embassy in Rabat quoted Ambassador Fischer’s reflections on the role of medical professionals and first responders on the embassy’s Facebook page.

“Things I’m thankful for today: The heroic work of Morocco’s medical professionals and first responders, everyday heroes supporting neighbors and strangers in need,” read the embassy’s post.

Ambassador Fischer also thanked the “amazing” team from the US Consulate General in Casablanca for assisting Americans who needed to leave Morocco following the country’s international travel suspension, implemented on March 14 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Facebook post was not the first of its kind. The US embassy acknowledged on March 27 the generosity that Moroccans at large demonstrated to their countrymen and to US citizens in Morocco.

“We have seen Moroccans demonstrating generosity for one another and for the many Americans here in Morocco during recent days and weeks,” stated the Facebook post, acknowledging the importance of solidarity in a time of global crisis.

The ambassador also requested today, March 31, that citizens stay safe and stay home. “My wife Jennifer & I hope that you stay safe, stay home & take care of yourselves & your families. We’ll get through this together.”

The US ambassador’s stance on Moroccan hospitality echoes that of British Ambassador to Morocco Thomas Reilly.

“Just opened my LinkedIn page to find loads of messages from Moroccans offering their houses and accommodation to British nationals stuck in Morocco. It is that kind of generosity and warmth of spirit that makes Morocco such a remarkable country,” tweeted Ambassador Reilly on March 21.