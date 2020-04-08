Morocco’s COVID-19 Response Leaves French Social Media in Awe

Morocco’s efforts to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic has earned the country praise from an international audience.

Rabat – Morocco’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has impressed hundreds of French nationals, who took to social media to express their admiration.

The Moroccan government’s efforts to boost domestic production of face masks and enforce their use in public spaces has led some Frenchmen to make comparisons illustrating the superiority of Morocco’s measures.

“Morocco is set to generalize wearing masks and masks are already available everywhere… Meanwhile, in France, they are encouraging the use of homemade masks. What a shame!” reads a post on Twitter.

“In Morocco, they have masks, they disinfect the roads. And us, in France, the supposedly ‘best healthcare system in the world,’ we watch tutorials to make masks and we send each other recipes for hydroalcoholic gels,” reads another tweet.

The French reactions came soon after the Moroccan government announced on April 6 that wearing medical masks in public spaces and in the workplace is mandatory.

In line with the new regulation, the government launched the distribution of face masks to over 70,000 sales outlets and fixed their price at MAD 0.80 (approximately $0.10).

French posts on social media have also lauded Morocco’s production capacity of face masks.

“Meanwhile in Morocco, the masks are sold in mass at supermarkets, 100 masks for a price of €14. Morocco has a production of 2.5 million masks per day. I cannot believe France cannot [do the same]. I am happy for Moroccans and disgusted for us,” reads a tweet.

Morocco’s Minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy revealed on April 7 that the country produces three million masks every day, and daily production is set to increase to five million by April 14.

The country maximized production of face masks by calling on all textile factories to focus exclusively on producing masks and protective gear.

“We have been working on this project for three weeks. We have been discussing the idea with textile companies who were ready to get involved in the process,” said Elalamy.

In addition to covering national demand, Morocco will soon start exporting its products to Europe to alleviate the pressure on production in European countries.