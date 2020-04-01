Morocco’s Lamatem to Produce Medical Textiles for Ministry of Industry

The products are “designed to ensure optimal safety for healthcare professionals and patients”

Rabat – Moroccan textile company Lamatem has authorized a production plan to provide Moroccan authorities with medical textile products to face the COVID-19 crisis, the Ministry of Industry declared in a press release on March 31.

The medical textile products include coveralls, gowns, medical hats, and overshoes.

Lamatem’s contribution comes under the impulse of the Ministry of Industry and in accordance with the instructions of King Mohammed VI to ensure the availability of medical products and equipment as Morocco takes on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The manufactured products are “designed to ensure optimal safety for healthcare professionals and patients,” the Ministry of Industry confirmed in the statement.

Lamatem has factories with sophisticated technology to make products that comply with international standards.

Lamatem’s contribution adds to the new financing program to boost the production of medical equipment under the National Agency for the Promotion of Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (Maroc PME).

Maroc PME’s program, called Imtiaz Technologies COVID-19, aims to help Moroccan industries meet the country’s demand for masks, ventilators, and other critical products rather than increasing foreign imports.

The Ministry of Economy reported on April 1 that the program has so far received 42 project applications, requiring a global investment of MAD 137 million ($13.5 million).

Other companies have heeded the national call for increased production. Soft Tech, a subsidiary of SoftGroup, announced the production of 10 million protective masks for the benefit of the interior ministry and other public institutions.

The group mobilized 300 employees to work day and night on the production of the masks.

Morocco has three factories manufacturing protective masks, including one for the Royal Gendarmerie, another for Civil Protection, and a third located in Berrechid. The factories produce FFP2 masks and normal surgical masks.

In early March, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb said that Morocco has a current stock of more than 12 million masks and more will be produced domestically.