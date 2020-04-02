Moroccan-Jewish Musician Marcel Botbol Dies from COVID-19

Several Moroccan media outlets published false rumors about Botbol’s death last week.

Rabat – Moroccan-Jewish singer and musician Marcel Botbol died from COVID-19 on April 1 in Paris.

The artist died at Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital where he was treated for one week after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Producer and close relative of the musician Maurice El Bas said Botbol went to Paris to celebrate an event with his family on March 10, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported on April 2.

Botbol had to stay in Paris after borders were closed, as Morocco suspended air and maritime travel on March 15 to limit the spread of the virus.

The singer suffered from a heart condition and could not survive the virus “like a lot of old people,” remarked El Bas.

Moroccan local media shared rumors of Botbol’s death one week earlier, a scenario that his family denied.

Marcel Botbol was born in 1945 in the city of Fez to a Jewish Moroccan family. His brother Haim Botbol, who survives Marcel, is also a musician.

Marcel was the son of Moroccan artist Jacob Abitbol.

Botbol was famous for his high quality interpretations of Andalusian Gharnati music and popular Moroccan repertoires. The musician sang several famous songs, including “Ya Ghorbati” and “Ana Louliya.”