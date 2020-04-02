Morocco’s Development Commission to Consult High School Students

The education ministry and the CSMD will select 12 student dissertations to enrich the vision for national development.

Rabat – The Special Commission on the Development Model (CSMD) and the Ministry of Education are offering Moroccan high school students a platform to propose their ideas for the future of the country.

The consultation program, called “Morocco of tomorrow,” is in accordance with King Mohammed VI’s vision for national development, which considers young people as “the real wealth of the country.”

Article 33 of the Moroccan Constitution underscores the necessity of the participation of young Moroccans in public life, the Ministry of Education said in a press release.

Participation is open to public and private high school students beginning today, April 2.

Student participants are invited to write a dissertation, in Arabic, Tamazight (Berber language) or a foreign language, describing his or her vision of the “Morocco of tomorrow.”

Interested students are invited to visit ofok.men.gov.ma, download the technical data sheet for the program, complete the participation form, and submit their dissertations before April 12.

The regional commissions of the Ministry of Education will select the 10 best dissertations from each region for a total of 120 essays.

A joint central commission will then select the 20 best dissertations at the national level, along with the top two from each of the 12 regions, for a combined total of 44 essays.

During the first week of May, the 44 student participants will present their dissertations before members of CSMD and representatives of the education ministry.

The panel will narrow the selection to the 10 best student dissertations at the national level as well as the best per region, for a combined total of 12 essays.

The CSMD will integrate the 12 student dissertations as contributions to enrich the discussion of national development.

Recalling the importance of Morocco’s national development, the Ministry of Education and the CSMD are urging students in every region of the country to build the Morocco of tomorrow.