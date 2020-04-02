Morocco Records 17 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 708

The intensification of medical tests on suspected patients has led to the detection of several COVID-19 cases that did not show any symptoms.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases. The total stands at 708 cases as of 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.

The healthy ministry also confirmed one new recovery, bringing the total of recoveries to 31.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths continues to stand at 44.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, Moroccan health authorities have performed 2,916 medical tests on suspected COVID-19 cases that came back negative.

The region of Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected by the pandemic, followed by Marrakech-Safi, Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, and Fez-Meknes.

Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab is the only region that has not yet recorded any case of the virus.

Earlier today, a senior health official announced that the Ministry of Health will be able to make accurate forecasts on the pandemic’s evolution in the country in the coming days.

With the total number of confirmed cases over 500, Morocco is in the second phase of its fight against COVID-19. The main objective of this phase is to keep the outbreak under control.

The Moroccan government has implemented several measures to restrict the movement of citizens, notably the enactment of a national lockdown on March 20.

Health authorities are also intensifying tests on all suspected COVID-19 cases. According to a recent news report, the Ministry of Health plans to perform 10,000 screening tests per day.

The decision to increase the frequency of tests came after the Ministry of Economy allocated $2 million to upgrade the country’s healthcare system.

The health ministry has also announced a purchase of 100,000 rapid test kits for COVID-19 in the near future.