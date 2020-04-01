Moroccan Health Minister: COVID-19 Patients Require 3 Weeks to Recover

Health minister Ait Taleb considers Morocco’s coronavirus death rate to be low compared to European countries with highly sophisticated health infrastructure.

Rabat – Moroccan Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb stated that Moroccan health authorities require an average of three weeks to ensure the recovery of each patient infected with the novel coronavirus, according to a report by 2M today, April 1.

Ait Taleb stressed that the evolution of Morocco’s COVID-19 epidemic is slow, thanks to proactive procedures that the government has taken to contain the virus.

The minister explained that measures by health authorities taken in the month following the country’s first case of COVID-19, which was confirmed on March 2, show that Morocco is successfully managing the crisis.

Morocco recorded 21 new cases on April 1, bringing the total number of infections to 638, including 36 fatalities. This translates to a death rate of 5.6%.

Ait Taleb considered the death rate to be low compared to other countries with sophisticated health systems, such as Italy, which recorded an 11% death rate.

The minister acknowledged the deficit in the number of medical staff across Morocco, and called on citizens to encourage and support the country’s courageous medical personnel, who are working with dedication to contain the spread of the virus.

Morocco is following advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) and testing as many suspected cases as possible: Early detection may be able to curb the spread of the virus and save lives.

The latest statistics show that 2,561 Moroccans have tested negative for the virus.

The Moroccan government has received international praise for its quick response to the virus, as health experts warn that other African countries must accelerate their prevention plans.

“It is what is done at this point that will determine the number of who will become very ill,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said.

Morocco announced a state of emergency and implemented a nationwide lockdown on March 20, after the number of cases in the country reached 63.