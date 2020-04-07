El Othmani; Morocco at a ‘Critical Stage’ in Fight Against COVID-19

The government thanked all Moroccans for respecting COVID-19 containment measures and cooperating with enforcement authorities.

Rabat – Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani has urged citizens and residents to follow all precautionary measures that public authorities imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at a meeting on Monday, April 6 in Rabat, El Othmani warned that Morocco is now at a critical phase in the fight against the pandemic.

Commenting on the spread of the pandemic across the globe, the government chief said more than 1.25 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, and 70,000 patients have died.

“These days, we are at a decisive turn, although the development of cases is still moderate and we are still in the second stage,” El Othmani said.

The ministry highlighted Morocco’s efforts to stop the spread of the pandemic. El Othmani said the country is taking all necessary measures to fight against the pandemic through “vigilance and commitment to precautionary and protection rules, particularly given the rise of local infection cases.”

The head of government thanked all Moroccans for all the “great mobilization” displayed by the Moroccan people.

During the talk with government officials, El Othmani expressed gratitude for King Mohammed VI’s instructions to release 5,654 inmates.

The instruction “has brought joy to thousands of Moroccan families,” the head of government said. El Othmani also emphasized the importance of “the royal decision” to set up a special fund to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on Morocco’s economy and society.

The head of government said that the country mobilized health workers, security services, and productive units to provide help in these difficult times.

In addition to its nationwide lockdown, Morocco also mandated the use of medical masks in public starting today, April 7.Several textile factories will produce 2.5 million masks per day to cover the public’s demand.

Morocco has confirmed a total of 1,141 COVID-19 cases as well as 83 coronavirus-related deaths. The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Morocco reached 88 on April 7.