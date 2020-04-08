“The man is shaken and does not know what to do. We just want to protect his rights and for the national security to do their best in handling this situation.”

Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) flagged a video circulating on social media, depicting an American tourist in Marrakech claiming to be a victim of violence after locals accused him of transmitting COVID-19.

Both the tourist and his local host filed a complaint against a pharmacist and his brother who live near the accommodation, claiming that the neighboring locals acted violently because they believed that the tourist could spread the novel coronavirus.

“I was in the house when I heard banging on the door after we opened the door, we were attacked by four people and I got punched in the face. At that moment I did not know why, until they started accusing me in the streets of having the coronavirus,” the American man said.

In the video, a Moroccan citizen is heard demanding justice in response to the verbal and physical abuse against the tourist. According to the American visitor, the Moroccan man, who owns the hostel where the tourist was staying, was also violently attacked.

“This is a foreign man with American origins that is staying with us, he was attacked by some neighbors and accused him of spreading the coronavirus, when in fact he is not even sick,” The Moroccan citizen said.

“Tha man is shaken and does not know what to do, we just want to protect his rights and for the national security to do their best in handling this situation,” the Moroccan citizen added, shifting focus from attacks he endured himself.

Security services launched an investigation into the video’s circumstances, DGSN confirmed on April 6. The fourth police department in the Marrakech’s Gueliz security district began the investigation on March 30, under the supervision of the city’s Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The appropriate security department listened to the Moroccan man whose voice featured in the video clip.

The security officer assigned to the case then continued his investigation and research on the issue and listened to the suspected parties before procedural measures were referred to the competent judicial authorities, in compliance with applicable legal requirements.