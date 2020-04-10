Morocco Confirms 1,448 Total COVID-19 Cases, 122 Recoveries

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in Morocco, with around 30% of the country’s cases.

Rabat – Director of Epidemiology at Morocco’s Ministry of Health, Mohamed Lyoubi, confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19, five recoveries, and two deaths during a 6 p.m. press conference on April 10.

Total cases in the country stand at 1,448, including 122 recoveries and 107 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, Morocco has recorded 74 new cases of the virus, 13 recovered patients, and 10 fatalities.

The country’s new daily cases have stayed below 100 since Sunday, April 5. There were 99 new cases on Monday, 64 on Tuesday, 91 on Wednesday, and 99 on Thursday.

Since the start of the outbreak, health authorities have conducted tests on 5,791 suspected COVID-19 carriers that came back negative.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in Morocco, with around 30% of the country’s cases (420 cases), followed by Marrakech-Safi with 19% (276), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra with 15% (215), and Fez-Meknes with 12% (176).

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (127 cases) continues to show a steady increase in case numbers, along with the Oriental (96), Draa-Tafilalet (67), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (42), and Souss-Massa (22).

Morocco’s southern regions remain under 10 confirmed cases. Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has recorded four cases, Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab two, and Guelmim-Oued Noun only one.

The majority of COVID-19 patients in Morocco (70%) showed mild symptoms when they tested positive for the virus. Around 15% were in a critical condition, while the remaining 15% did not show any symptoms.

The average age of COVID-19 patients in Morocco fluctuates between 47 and 48 years.