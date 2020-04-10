Since April 5, Morocco has registered fewer than 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus each day.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 1,431 in its latest update at 10 a.m. today.

The death toll from the virus is 105, including eight new deaths. A total of 114 have recovered, including five new recoveries. The ministry confirmed the new cases between the latest update at 6 p.m. yesterday and this morning.

Ever since Sunday, April 5, Morocco has managed to keep the number of new cases each day below 100. There were 99 new cases on Monday, 64 new cases on Tuesday, 91 new cases on Wednesday, and 99 new cases on Thursday.

Today marks three weeks since Morocco entered a state of emergency and doubled down on the restriction of movement.

The novel coronavirus has an incubation period of 2-14 days, so authorities hope to see the effect of prevention measures two weeks after the government implements them. Fifteen days after the state of emergency, Morocco recorded its highest number of new cases in one day with 128 cases on April 4.

Since then, with the entire country remaining in lockdown, the number of new cases has leveled off. Police have strictly enforced the lockdown, arresting thousands who violated the state of emergency.

The hardest-hit region in Morocco, Casablanca-Settat, has registered eight new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 412. Marrakech-Safi registered the most new cases, 16, for a total of 274.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 12 new cases for a total of 127, Fez-Meknes 11 new cases for a total of 178, and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra seven new cases for a total of 216.

The region of Souss-Massa recorded just two new cases, for a total of 22, and the Oriental region registered just one new case for a total of 87.

The remaining five regions of Morocco did not record any new cases. Draa-Tafilalet has 67 cases, Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 41 cases, Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra has four cases, Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab has two cases, and Guelmim-Oued Noun has one case.

Morocco’s cases of COVID-19 doubled in about seven days. The longer it takes for cases to double, the more the outbreak is under control. The doubling time in Morocco has been lengthening in recent weeks.

So far, Morocco has carried out 6,854 COVID-19 tests, with 5,423 testing negative. Since the latest COVID-19 update at 6 p.m. yesterday, Morocco conducted 471 tests, with 12% testing positive.

Morocco aims to build up to a capacity of performing 10,000 tests per day.