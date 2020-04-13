Morocco Confirms 1,763 Total COVID-19 Cases, 203 Recoveries

Recoveries are on the rise in Morocco, with 26 patients cleared of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Rabat – With 102 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Morocco has a total of 1,763 cases of the virus as of 6 p.m. on April 13, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry has confirmed eight deaths and 26 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 126 and total recoveries to 203.

Daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients is currently the most efficient method to detect new cases.

The method detected 69 of the 102 new cases between April 12 and 13, and has so far detected 759 cases in total.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, health authorities have monitored 11,608 people, including 5,108 who remain under daily monitoring.

The Casablanca-Settat region remains the most affected by the pandemic, with 521 cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (335 cases), Fez-Meknes (233), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (225), and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (169).

The virus continues to spread at a slower pace in the Oriental (123 cases), Draa-Tafilalet (78), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (48), and Souss-Massa (24) regions.

Morocco’s southern regions remain the least affected. Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has recorded four COVID-19 cases, Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab two, and Guelmim-Oued Noun one.

Around 16% of Morocco’s COVID-19 patients showed no symptoms when they tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, 70% showed mild symptoms, and 14% were in critical condition. Sixty-four patients are currently under intensive care.

The average age of COVID-19 cases in the country remains 47 years. The 40 to 65-year-olds represent 38% of total cases, while 25 to 40-year-olds represent 21%.

Director of Epidemiology at the Moroccan Ministry of Health Mohamed El Youbi reassured the public earlier today that Morocco is still in the second phase of its COVID-19 outbreak.

In a television show aired on 2M, El Youbi said that the current COVID-19 situation does not surprise the country’s health experts.

“We were expecting this and getting ready for the situation since the outbreak of the pandemic in Hubei [China],” he said.

El Youbi emphasized that Morocco is attempting to avoid the third phase, which is the critical stage. The third phase is the stage at which COVID-19 cases spread quickly with a high daily number of deaths.