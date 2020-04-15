Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Hits 1,988

Rabat – At 10 a.m. on April 15, the Moroccan Ministry of Health released new statistics showing the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has now reached 1,988.

The new figure represents a leap of 100 cases since 6pm on Tuesday April 14. One patient died from COVID-19 related complications during the night.

The total number of fatalities in the North African country now sits at 127, while 218 people have recovered from the virus.

In an effort to fight the pandemic, Morocco is following World Health Organization recommendations and testing all suspected cases of the virus. So far, health authorities have performed negative diagnostic tests on 8404 suspected cases.

Morocco’s Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb spoke to the House of Advisors yesterday, April 14, about the importance of early testing.

He explained that the ministry intends to expand the capacity of testing in order to catch suspected cases as early as possible and prevent the spread of the pandemic.

“We must remain vigilant because the virus can spread very quickly,” the minister said.

Morocco is the second stage of the pandmeic so now is the time to develop testing capacities, the minister explained.

“Laboratory tests could have been carried out on a larger scale, but it may have reduced the country’s capacity for testing,” he said.

Taleb also expressed his satisfaction with the efforts of the country’s health authorities and the processes they have adapted to stem the spread of the pandemic.

The latest statistics come after Morocco recorded the first fatality free day in three weeks on April 14.

On the same day, the Ministry of Health reported 125 new cases of the virus in only 24 hours.