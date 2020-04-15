Morocco to Expand Screening to Expedite COVID-19 Case Identification

The minister recommended extending the state of emergency because of the probability of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Rabat – Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb announced Morocco’s decision to widen and diversify screening tests for COVID-19 as part of a strategy to prepare for the end of confinement.

On April 14, the minister explained that the new measure seeks to reduce the waiting time for results and test analyses for possible COVID-19 cases.

Ait Taleb explained that the measure will help to identify those who have “acquired the immunity after the recovery from coronavirus and to diagnose affected patients.”

The health official warned about the importance of continuing the sanitary confinement according to the outbreak’s development in Morocco.

Ait Taleb called for vigilance because “the epidemic can double in intensity.”

The health official recommended maintaining “the state of health emergency until the epidemiological situation becomes reassuring.”

Ait Taleb explained that we have not won the war against COVID-19, despite optimistic trends in case statistics.

“That does not mean that we have to be optimistic and say that we have won the battle against the coronavirus,” he said.

He stressed the need for vigilance because the virus can spread at a “very high speed.”

At 10 a.m. on April 15, Morocco confirmed 100 new COVID-10 patients, bringing the total to 1,988 cases. Morocco’s COVID-10 recoveries stand at 218, while fatalities reached 127.